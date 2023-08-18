Bomb threat on Delhi-Pune Vistara flight at Delhi airport, probe underway

A bomb threat was reported on Friday (August 18) on the Delhi-Pune Vistara flight at New Delhi airport, India-based news agency ANI reported. Inspection of the aircraft is currently underway in the isolation bay at the airport.

The report mentioned that all passengers along with their luggage have been deboarded safely.

Reports have stated that a call regarding a bomb on the flight was received by the GMR call centre today.

more to follow

WATCH WION LIVE HERE