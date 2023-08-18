ugc_banner

Bomb threat on Delhi-Pune Vistara flight at Delhi airport, probe underway

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Aug 18, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Representative image. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Reports have stated that a call regarding a bomb on the flight was received by the GMR call centre today 

A bomb threat was reported on Friday (August 18) on the Delhi-Pune Vistara flight at New Delhi airport, India-based news agency ANI reported. Inspection of the aircraft is currently underway in the isolation bay at the airport. 

The report mentioned that all passengers along with their luggage have been deboarded safely. 

Reports have stated that a call regarding a bomb on the flight was received by the GMR call centre today.

trending now

more to follow

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Extradition of Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana a 'pending matter': US

RBI launches UDGAM, a web portal for locating unclaimed deposits across various banks

UK: Man charged with stabbing two people during Indian Independence Day celebrations in London