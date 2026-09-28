/Boeing 737 MAX software glitch: Could 96 Indian planes be affected? What we know

Boeing has identified a software issue affecting some 737 MAX aircraft that could cause automated flight guidance to disengage during a specific landing scenario. The issue could potentially affect around 96 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft operated by Indian airlines Air India Express and Akasa Air. Air India Express operates around 53 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, while Akasa Air has a fleet of 43 737 MAX jets.

A Boeing spokesperson told Reuters that the company had informed all 737 operators about the issue last month and was working on a software update to permanently resolve the problem. “Last month, we informed all 737 operators about a software issue where pilots may experience a reduction in automation during a landing scenario. We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases,” the spokesperson said.

Akasa Air said it was coordinating with Boeing and that the issue had no impact on the safety of its operations. However, the airline did not clarify whether any of its 737 MAX aircraft had experienced the software issue. Air India Express did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also had not immediately commented on whether it was reviewing the issue or considering any advisory for Indian carriers. The development comes amid increased scrutiny of Boeing aircraft in India following the June 2025 Air India crash in Ahmedabad and subsequent safety checks and incidents involving the airline's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner fleet.

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What is the Boeing 737 MAX autopilot glitch?

The software issue is linked to a cockpit software update and can reportedly occur when flight crews modify their planned flight path following a missed approach, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing Boeing documents. Sources said the automated flight guidance system could disengage after a missed approach if the new approach path differs from the route that was originally planned.

The issue does not prevent pilots from manually flying the aircraft. Boeing has advised operators to reset the system after a missed approach as a precaution, according to sources cited by news agency PTI. Boeing is developing a permanent software update to address the issue. In the meantime, existing procedures have been communicated to operators to help pilots manage the situation safely.

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in India under safety scrutiny

The latest software issue comes after the June 2025 crash involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. The crash killed 260 people. Following the accident, the DGCA mandated safety and pre-flight maintenance checks for Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft operated by Indian airlines. In another incident in February this year, an Air India Boeing 787-8 operating a London-Bengaluru flight was grounded after its pilot reported a possible problem involving the fuel-control switch locking mechanism.

The government later said Boeing's detailed examination of the mechanism had found no abnormality. The fuel-control switch controls the flow of fuel to an aircraft's engines. The crew had reported that the switch twice failed to remain positively latched in the “run” position when light vertical pressure was applied during engine start-up. It remained stable on the third attempt, and the flight was completed without incident. The 787 Dreamliner incidents are separate from the latest software issue involving certain 737 MAX aircraft.

737 MAX software issue has no impact on safety: Akasa Air

Akasa Air said it was working closely with Boeing regarding the software issue and maintained that there was no impact on the safety of its 737 MAX operations. “We are closely coordinating with Boeing and can confirm that there is no impact on the safety of Akasa Air operations,” an airline spokesperson told PTI. “Our aircraft continue to operate safely in accordance with established procedures and applicable regulatory requirements,” the spokesperson said.

Akasa Air did not disclose whether any aircraft in its 737 MAX fleet had experienced the issue. Air India Express did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The DGCA had also not immediately responded to questions about whether it was examining the issue or planning to issue an advisory to Indian airlines.

Boeing 737 MAX safety history

The latest software issue adds to the extensive regulatory and industry scrutiny that has surrounded the Boeing 737 MAX. The aircraft was grounded globally following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. A Lion Air 737 MAX 8 crashed in Indonesia in October 2018, killing 189 people, while an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 crashed in March 2019, killing 157 people.

The aircraft family came under renewed scrutiny in January 2024 after a door plug separated from an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 during a flight. The incident led to investigations into Boeing's manufacturing and quality-control processes. More recently, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, two major US carriers, asked Boeing not to deliver new 737 MAX aircraft equipped with the software associated with the latest issue. Instead, they reportedly requested aircraft with an earlier software version, according to The Wall Street Journal. Boeing has delivered more than 2,400 737 MAX aircraft to airlines worldwide.

What happens next?