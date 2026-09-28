/Protests in Ujjain over portion of Shahi Masjid removal: Stone-pelting reported, tear gas used

A large group of protesters clashed with police in Ujjain on Monday (Sep 28) at the spot where a portion of the Shahi Masjid is proposed to be demolished as part of a road-widening project, news agency ANI reported. Heavy security including Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed. Situation reportedly turned tense when some unidentified individuals began pelting stones in the area as the Ujjain Municipal Corporation attempted to go ahead with the proposed removal of the mosque portion, news agency ANI reported. The road-widening project has to be completed ahead of the Simhastha 2028 fair. Police personnel intervened to bring the situation under control and fired tear-gas shells to disperse the crowd.