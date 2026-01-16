/BMC results: BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Mumbai, check full list of winners

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Mahayuti alliance has emerged as the clear frontrunner in Mumbai to dethrone the Thackrey family's decades-long hold on the prized municipality. The BJP is leading or won on 88 seats while the ally Shiv Sena (Shinde) is ahead in 28 constituencies, taking the alliance comfortably past the halfway mark of 114 out of 227 wards, according to the latest trends.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena is winning or leading 72 seats as per the latest available data, down from 84 seats it won before the split of Shiv Sena in 2017, while Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was ahead on 6 seats, and the Congress was leading on 24 seats.
The local body poll in Asia's richest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has become one of the most intensely fought battles as it become a battle of survival for Thackereys after Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena to ally with the BJP.
Mumbai civic body, which has been a bastion of the Thackrey family, conducted the elections after nearly nine years following repated dealays due to legal, administrative and ward-boundary disputes since the previous 2017 election.
Following a setback in Maharashtra politics after losses in the Assembly elections, estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray announced a pre-poll alliance, bringing together the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) after nearly two decades of rivalry. The move aims to consolidate Marathi votes and challenge the dominant BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde) Mahayuti alliance in India’s richest civic body.
|Ward Number
|Winner
|Party
|1
|Rekha Yadav
|Shiv Sena
|2
|Tejaswini Ghosalkar
|BJP
|3
|Prakash Darekar
|BJP
|4
|Mangesh Pangare
|Shiv Sena
|51
|Varsha Tembwalkar
|Shiv Sena
|59
|Shailesh Phanse
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|60
|Sayali Kulkarni
|BJP
|75
|Pramod Chavan
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|89
|Gitesh Raut
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|90
|Tulip Miranda
|Congress
|135
|Navnath Ban
|BJP
|147
|Pragya Sadafule
|Shiv Sena
|163
|Shaila Lande
|Shiv Sena
|173
|Shilpa Keluskar
|BJP
|182
|Milind Vidya
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|183
|Asha Kale
|Congress
|184
|Sajidani Babu Khan
|Congress
|185
|T M Jagdish
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|186
|Archana Shinde
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|187
|Joseph Koli
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|188
|Bhaskar R Shetty
|Shiv Sena
|190
|Sheetal Gambhir
|BJP
|191
|Vishakha Raut
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|193
|Hemangi Woralikar
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|194
|Nishikant Shinde
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|207
|Rohidas Lokhande
|BJP
|208
|Ramakant Rahate
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|209
|Yamini Jadhav
|Shiv Sena
|214
|Ajit Patil
|BJP