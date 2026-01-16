/BMC results: BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Mumbai, check full list of winners

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Mahayuti alliance has emerged as the clear frontrunner in Mumbai to dethrone the Thackrey family's decades-long hold on the prized municipality. The BJP is leading or won on 88 seats while the ally Shiv Sena (Shinde) is ahead in 28 constituencies, taking the alliance comfortably past the halfway mark of 114 out of 227 wards, according to the latest trends.



The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena is winning or leading 72 seats as per the latest available data, down from 84 seats it won before the split of Shiv Sena in 2017, while Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was ahead on 6 seats, and the Congress was leading on 24 seats.

The local body poll in Asia's richest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has become one of the most intensely fought battles as it become a battle of survival for Thackereys after Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena to ally with the BJP.

Mumbai civic body, which has been a bastion of the Thackrey family, conducted the elections after nearly nine years following repated dealays due to legal, administrative and ward-boundary disputes since the previous 2017 election.

Following a setback in Maharashtra politics after losses in the Assembly elections, estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray announced a pre-poll alliance, bringing together the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) after nearly two decades of rivalry. The move aims to consolidate Marathi votes and challenge the dominant BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde) Mahayuti alliance in India’s richest civic body.

Ward Number Winner Party 1 Rekha Yadav Shiv Sena 2 Tejaswini Ghosalkar BJP 3 Prakash Darekar BJP 4 Mangesh Pangare Shiv Sena 51 Varsha Tembwalkar Shiv Sena 59 Shailesh Phanse Shiv Sena (UBT) 60 Sayali Kulkarni BJP 75 Pramod Chavan Shiv Sena (UBT) 89 Gitesh Raut Shiv Sena (UBT) 90 Tulip Miranda Congress 135 Navnath Ban BJP 147 Pragya Sadafule Shiv Sena 163 Shaila Lande Shiv Sena 173 Shilpa Keluskar BJP 182 Milind Vidya Shiv Sena (UBT) 183 Asha Kale Congress 184 Sajidani Babu Khan Congress 185 T M Jagdish Shiv Sena (UBT) 186 Archana Shinde Shiv Sena (UBT) 187 Joseph Koli Shiv Sena (UBT) 188 Bhaskar R Shetty Shiv Sena 190 Sheetal Gambhir BJP 191 Vishakha Raut Shiv Sena (UBT) 193 Hemangi Woralikar Shiv Sena (UBT) 194 Nishikant Shinde Shiv Sena (UBT) 207 Rohidas Lokhande BJP 208 Ramakant Rahate Shiv Sena (UBT) 209 Yamini Jadhav Shiv Sena 214 Ajit Patil BJP