  BMC results: BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Mumbai, check full list of winners

BMC results: BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Mumbai, check full list of winners

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Jan 16, 2026, 22:49 IST | Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 22:49 IST
BMC results: BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Mumbai, check full list of winners

Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

As per the latest available trends, the BJP-led alliance is ahead on 112 seats while the Thackrey brothers are leading on 70 seats out of 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Mahayuti alliance has emerged as the clear frontrunner in Mumbai to dethrone the Thackrey family's decades-long hold on the prized municipality. The BJP is leading or won on 88 seats while the ally Shiv Sena (Shinde) is ahead in 28 constituencies, taking the alliance comfortably past the halfway mark of 114 out of 227 wards, according to the latest trends.


The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena is winning or leading 72 seats as per the latest available data, down from 84 seats it won before the split of Shiv Sena in 2017, while Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was ahead on 6 seats, and the Congress was leading on 24 seats.

The local body poll in Asia's richest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has become one of the most intensely fought battles as it become a battle of survival for Thackereys after Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena to ally with the BJP.

Mumbai civic body, which has been a bastion of the Thackrey family, conducted the elections after nearly nine years following repated dealays due to legal, administrative and ward-boundary disputes since the previous 2017 election.

Following a setback in Maharashtra politics after losses in the Assembly elections, estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray announced a pre-poll alliance, bringing together the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) after nearly two decades of rivalry. The move aims to consolidate Marathi votes and challenge the dominant BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde) Mahayuti alliance in India’s richest civic body.

Ward NumberWinnerParty
1Rekha YadavShiv Sena
2Tejaswini GhosalkarBJP
3Prakash DarekarBJP
4Mangesh PangareShiv Sena
51Varsha TembwalkarShiv Sena
59Shailesh PhanseShiv Sena (UBT)
60Sayali KulkarniBJP
75Pramod ChavanShiv Sena (UBT)
89Gitesh RautShiv Sena (UBT)
90Tulip MirandaCongress
135Navnath BanBJP
147Pragya SadafuleShiv Sena
163Shaila LandeShiv Sena
173Shilpa KeluskarBJP
182Milind VidyaShiv Sena (UBT)
183Asha KaleCongress
184Sajidani Babu KhanCongress
185T M JagdishShiv Sena (UBT)
186Archana ShindeShiv Sena (UBT)
187Joseph KoliShiv Sena (UBT)
188Bhaskar R ShettyShiv Sena
190Sheetal GambhirBJP
191Vishakha RautShiv Sena (UBT)
193Hemangi WoralikarShiv Sena (UBT)
194Nishikant ShindeShiv Sena (UBT)
207Rohidas LokhandeBJP
208Ramakant RahateShiv Sena (UBT)
209Yamini JadhavShiv Sena
214Ajit PatilBJP

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

