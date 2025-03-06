PM hails BJP performance in MLC polls in Telangana, praises party workers' efforts New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday thanked the people of Telangana for their "phenomenal support" to the BJP in the MLC elections and hailed party workers for working among the people with great diligence.

The BJP has won two out of three Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) seats in Telangana.

"I thank the people of Telangana for blessing @BJP4Telangana with such phenomenal support in the MLC elections. Congratulations to our newly elected candidates," Modi said in a post on X.

"I am very proud of our party Karyakartas working among the people with great diligence," he said.

In another post, Prime Minister Modi hailed the victory of NDA candidates in the graduate MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh.

"Congratulations to the winning candidates. The NDA governments at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh will keep serving the people of the state and take the state's development journey to new heights," the prime minister said, responding to a post by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the victory of NDA candidates in the polls.

NDA candidates A Rajendra Prasad and P Rajasekharam won the graduate MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh, while an independent candidate secured victory in the teachers' constituency MLC poll.

