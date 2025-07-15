/BJP's 'petty mindset' reply to Rahul Gandhi's 'system murdered' Odisha woman barb

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday slammed Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the death of a 20-year-old student in Odisha's Balasore, accusing him of playing "cheap politics" over a sensitive issue and demanding an apology from the Congress leader. Reacting to the woman's death, Gandhi had alleged that the BJP system in Odisha "murdered" the woman. Pradhan said Gandhi's remark showed his petty mindset.

"The cheap politics played by Rahul Gandhi and Congress on the tragic incident involving Odisha's daughter is extremely unfortunate. Turning a serious and sensitive matter into a political weapon reflects Rahul Gandhi's petty mindset. The incident in Odisha has shaken the entire nation, but the Congress has seized this opportunity to bake its political bread," he wrote in a Hindi post on X.

Dharmendra Pradhan added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP had been taking concrete steps to ensure women's safety, but the Congress regularly tried to seek out political opportunities in every tragedy. He said the BJP-led Odisha government stands with the victim's family.

"On this incident, the Odisha government stands with the victim's family with full sensitivity, and the strictest action will be taken against the culprits; no one will be spared. However, this is not the time for cheap politics but for ensuring justice for the victim's family. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the victim's family for his irresponsible statement," he added.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the student, who set herself on fire after facing sexual harassment, was subjected to repeated threats, torments, and humiliation. He said her death was "nothing less than a murder by the BJP's system".

"That brave student raised her voice against sexual harassment, but instead of delivering justice, she was threatened, tormented, and repeatedly humiliated. Those who were supposed to protect her kept breaking her," he added.

He claimed the BJP system shielded the accused and forced the woman to set herself on fire.

"This is not suicide; it is an organised murder by the system. Modi ji, whether in Odisha or Manipur, the daughters of the nation are burning, breaking, and dying. And you? You remain silent. The country doesn't need your silence; it needs answers. India's daughters need safety and justice," the post reads.

The 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Odisha's Balasore died by suicide. She committed suicide after allegedly facing sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department.

Meanwhile, Odisha's State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das called for a statewide "bandh" on July 17 in protest against the death of the student.