BJP MP Hema Malini justifies suspension of 143 MPs: 'They ask too many questions'

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini has courted controversy after she said the suspension of over 140 parliamentarians from the opposition camp was due to them asking "too many questions".

As many as 143 MPs have been suspended in recent days from both houses of the parliament. While 95 are from the Lok Sabha (lower house), 46 MPs are from the Rajya Sabha (upper house).

Speaking on the suspensions, Malini said: "See, they keep asking so many questions and display strange behaviour. So, they have been suspended. Their suspension means they did something wrong."

"Work should be done in accordance with parliament rules. They don't do it and they have been suspended. There is nothing wrong in it, this is correct," she added.

Malini, who represents the Mathura constituency in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh stated that the suspended MPs wanted to cripple Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"That is their goal, somehow don't let the Parliament function and uproot the Modi government. They are working so hard for it, but they won't be successful," she said. #WATCH | On suspension of more than 100 Opposition MPs for the remainder of the winter session of Parliament, BJP MP Hema Malini says, "They keep raising questions and display strange behaviour. So, they have been suspended. If they have been suspended, it means they have done… pic.twitter.com/gbUNhrflDf — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023 × After a video of her making the statement went viral, the opposition leaders quickly pounced and targeted her as well as the BJP.

Telangana Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy quote-posted the video and captioned it as saying: "Finally, a BJP MP has revealed the reason for the suspension of Congress and opposition MPs." Finally, a BJP MP has revealed the reason for the suspension of Congress and opposition MPs.



BJP MP Hema Malini:— They ask too many questions that’s why they are suspended. pic.twitter.com/KYOH7vZPF0 — Sama Ram Mohan Reddy (@RamMohanINC) December 19, 2023 × Why have the MPs been suspended?

The main reason for the suspension lies in the opposition's demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The leaders want Shah to address the parliament and speak on the recent security breach where two intruders entered the Lok Sabha and managed to hurl two smoke canisters.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has already announced plans for a nationwide protest on December 22 to call out the BJP.

Watch | Record number of Opposition MPs suspended from Indian Parliament × "They want to suspend everyone and run a dictatorship by removing everyone from the house, this won't work in a democracy. This is why we will go to the people. We will continue to protest till they don't revoke suspension and make a statement in the house and initiate a discussion in the house," Kharge said.

According to a circular issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the suspended MPs cannot enter the parliament chamber, lobby and galleries.