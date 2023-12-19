videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Record number of Opposition MPs suspended from Indian Parliament
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 19, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Chaos and uproar continue in India's Parliament as a record number of MPs have now been suspended from the house. The tally now stands at 141.
trending now
COVID JN.1 subvariant cases surge worldwide, India records 142 new cases
Biden pulled up campaign officials in Nov. for failing to sell his achievements: Report
India: Over 800 stranded in rainfall in Tamil Nadu | Covid makes global comeback | Trending on WION
Deadly earthquake in China: At least 127 killed after earthquake in Northwest China | WION Dispatch
Record number of Opposition MPs suspended from Indian Parliament
recommended videos
Iceland volcano erupts in Reykjanes peninsula, weeks after multiple quakes
US announces 10-nation force to patrol Red Sea routes against Houthi rebels
Israel-Hamas war: CIA director meets Mossad chief, Qatar PM
Jonathan Majors assault trial: Jury finds Majors guilty of reckless assault | World News | WION
Biggest Deals in IPL 2024 Auctions
recommended videos
Iceland volcano erupts in Reykjanes peninsula, weeks after multiple quakes
US announces 10-nation force to patrol Red Sea routes against Houthi rebels
Israel-Hamas war: CIA director meets Mossad chief, Qatar PM
Jonathan Majors assault trial: Jury finds Majors guilty of reckless assault | World News | WION