/BJP makes history in Kerala with VV Rajesh sworn in as Thiruvananthapuram mayor. Who is he?

In a significant shift in Kerala's political landscape, BJP leader VV Rajesh was sworn in as the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (December 26), following the party's groundbreaking victory in the city’s municipal corporation elections. The BJP secured 50 of the 101 wards, making it the first time the party has claimed control of a municipal corporation in Kerala.

Who is VV Rajesh?

Rajesh, who also serves as the BJP's state secretary and is a councillor from Kodunganoor ward, secured 51 votes in the mayoral elections, which included the backing of an independent councillor. The new mayor described the event as “a historic moment” and emphasised that it could significantly alter Kerala’s political dynamics. Rajesh expressed his optimism about the future, saying, “The political change in Thiruvananthapuram will transform the political landscape of the entire state.”

Pledging equitable development across all wards, Rajesh outlined plans for comprehensive growth throughout the city. “Our goal is to make Thiruvananthapuram one of the most developed cities in India,” he said. In the mayoral contest, Rajesh defeated P Sivaji of the LDF, who received 29 votes, and UDF candidate KS Sabarinathan, who got 19 votes, with two votes being invalidated.

The swearing-in ceremony saw prominent BJP leaders, including state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and former union minister V Muraleedharan, attending the event at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office. The victory marks a significant break from the LDF's four-decade-long dominance over the municipal corporation. Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised the CPM’s administration, calling it “corrupt” and promising a transformation under Rajesh’s leadership. “Our goal is to make Thiruvananthapuram one of the top three cities in the country,” he added.