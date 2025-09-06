A 50-year-old man from Bihar has been arrested in Noida for allegedly sending bomb threats to the Mumbai Traffic Police's official WhatsApp number, police said on Saturday (Sep 6). The accused, identified as Ashwin Kumar Supra, is being taken to Mumbai for questioning. His phone and SIM card which were used to make the chilling threats, have been seized, revealed the Mumbai police. His arrest came a day after the Traffic Control Room received a chilling message claiming that 34 "human bombs" had been planted across the city and that 14 Pakistani terrorists had entered India. The sender also threatened a major explosion involving 400 kg of RDX.

Chilling bomb threat puts Mumbai on high alert

The bomb threat, sent in the name of 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', warned of attacks planned around Anant Chaturdashi. Following the threat, Mumbai Police launched a full investigation and stepped up security across the state. "The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further states that 400 kg of RDX will be used in the blast," said the police. The authorities added that "All angles of the threat are being investigated," while urging citizens not to fall for rumours and to report any suspicious activity.