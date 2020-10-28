Bihar Elections 2020: Voting begins for phase 1 polling across 71 seats

Voting has begun on Wednesday morning in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Taking into consideration the safety of voters in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the timing of polling has been extended by one hour. Voters will be able to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6 pm.

Of the nearly 2.15 crore electors eligible to exercise the franchise, 1.12 crore are male, 1.01 crore female and 599 are categorised as the third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission.

Bihar: First phase polling of Bihar Assembly elections underway, following #COVID19 norms.



Guidelines have been issued by the Commission for the safe conduct of the electoral exercise in the midst of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

These guidelines include lowering the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours and extending postal ballot facility for those above 80.

Besides, sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and the availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water has also to be ensured at polling stations.

The candidates in the fray in the first phase include 952 men and 114 women.

As many as 33 of the constituencies going to polls in the first phase have been declared as ‘sensitive or hypersensitive’ Constituencies, the poll panel said.

It said 31,371 polling stations have been set up in this phase and as many Electronic Voting Machines and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be used.

