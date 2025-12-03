/Bhavnagar: Major blaze sweeps through multi-hospital building; newborns and elderly rescued

A major fire broke out Wednesday morning at Dev Pathology Lab in a complex in the Kalanala area in Bhavnagar city of Gujarat, swiftly engulfing the structure. Emergency responders, assisted by local residents, evacuated children, elderly patients, and medical staff while firefighting teams attempted to contain the blaze in the building, which houses multiple hospitals. According to initial information, the fire broke out in the basement of the lab building and smoke quickly filled the multi-hospital complex, creating panic among patients and staff.

At Shubham Neuro Care Hospital, firefighters shattered first-floor windows and deployed ladders to safely evacuate children. Newborns were gently carried out, swaddled in sheets along with their IV drips to ensure their safety.

Fire Officer Pradyumansingh Jadeja said the blaze began in the basement and quickly spread throughout the building. We have rescued people using stretchers and ladders. So far, 19-20 individuals, including children and newborns from the hospitals in the complex, have been safely evacuated. There are no casualties. Firefighting and cooling operations are still underway, with over 50 firefighters and six fire engines on the scene, he said.

All patients were shifted to the nearest hospital. Eyewitnesses said, around 20 children were admitted to the hospital on the first floor of the building. The fire department was immediately alerted, but residents didn't wait for them to arrive. Locals immediately placed a ladder on the window, wrapped the children in sheets, and began pulling them out one by one.

Given the scale of the fire and presence of patients, around 25-30 ambulances were deployed to shift the injured and other patients to safer locations.

Authorities say the situation is under control and have advised residents not to panic anymore.