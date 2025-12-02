/Beyond stubble burning, industrial emissions and traffic behind Delhi's poor AQI: Experts have their say at WION’s Mission Sustainability

During the third edition of WION's Mission Sustainability and in the fifth session of titled, ‘Alternative Energy: Models of Sustainability’, WION's Eric Njoka was in conversation with Nathan Davis, trade and investment commissioner with Austrade, based in New Delhi, Kishor Nair, Chief Executive Officer and Director at Avaada Energy and Arshibhai Kambariya, MD and CEO of Opera Energy Limited.

Alternative energy refers to energy sources that are considered more sustainable and environmentally friendly compared to traditional fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas. These include renewable resources such as solar, wind, geothermal, and hydropower, which are replenished naturally and produce little to no harmful emissions. Alternative energy systems are designed to reduce environmental impact, promote long-term sustainability, and support a transition to cleaner, more resilient energy systems that are economically viable and socially equitable.

Opening the discussion, Mr. Kambaria of Opera Energy spoke about the evolution of India’s clean energy sector, noting the shift from early hydro and solar dominance to economically viable wind, solar hybrid systems. However, he stressed that despite technological advancements, India’s environmental progress is being undercut by the persistent public health crisis in Delhi.

Responding to a question on Delhi’s smog, the panel unanimously challenged the widely held belief that stubble burning in Punjab is the primary cause of the city’s pollution. “It’s easy to blame stubble burning, but industrial emissions and transportation are the year-round contributors,” said Mr. Kambaria, highlighting the disproportionate impact of factories and vehicles on Delhi’s air quality.

Mr Kishor added that while stubble burning is seasonal, continuous industrial output and vehicle exhaust worsen air conditions throughout the year. Sharing a personal experience, Mr Kishore, an energy expert, recalled the severe pollution of Delhi in the 1980s and 90s before the government mandated CNG for public transport. “My eyes would burn on my motorcycle. My shirt would be covered in dirt,” he said. “CNG cleaned Delhi once. Now the next big leap must be electric vehicles.”

According to him, slow-moving traffic and idling engines are major contributors to emissions, and improving traffic flow must become a top policy priority.

Turning to energy infrastructure, Mr. Arshibhai said India’s grid is struggling to absorb the growing solar output. “India is generating surplus solar power in the daytime, but the grid cannot evacuate it efficiently,” he said, pointing out that the mismatch leads to wasted energy even as cities demand more power during peak hours. He noted that large-scale battery storage is essential to stabilise supply and support India’s clean energy expansion.

The panel also emphasised the need for stricter enforcement of renewable energy obligations for industries. “Policies exist, but ensuring compliance is the real challenge,” said Mr Kishore, calling for clearer mandates and incentives for industries to shift to green hydrogen and biofuels. He also warned that India’s biofuel sector faces a shortage of reliable feedstock, which could slow its growth unless the government intervenes.