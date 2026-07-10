/Bengaluru shocker: Fined Rs 20 for homework, 13-year-old girl dies by suicide

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after she was reportedly fined Rs 20 for not completing her school homework in Bengaluru’s Anekal. According to a note left behind by the girl, she detailed the circumstances that led her to take the drastic step. She said that she was also harassed by the school staff. She was found by her mother hanging in her room when she went to wake her up on Thursday (Jul 9) morning

Madhushree, a class 8 student, said that she was punished by a teacher for not completing her homework and was asked to pay a fine of Rs 20. She also claimed that she was threatened that she would be issued a transfer certificate (TC). The alleged note alleged that she was humiliated and harassed, which left her emotionally distressed and drove her to take the extreme step. The note does not make any specific allegation against an individual teacher.

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The girl’s family has accused members of the school’s teaching staff of harassment, demanding strict action against those responsible. According to an NDTV report, the student’s mother also alleged harassment by the teaching staff.

“It seems like the teachers have been torturing her. I don’t know their names. She missed school for one day. She didn’t tell anyone what she went through at school. She could have told her sister, but I wasn’t aware of it,” she said.

The Suryanagar police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the allegations. Further probe is underway.