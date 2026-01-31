/Bengaluru real estate tycoon shoots himself amid income tax raids at his offices. Here's what happened

A prominent Indian businessman CJ Roy died by suicide on Friday by shooting himself in the head at his Bengaluru office. Roy, 57 took the extreme when Income Tax raids were underway, the police said. The income tax raids that took place on companies linked to him revealed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

"Today, under the Ashoka Nagar police station limits, a shooting incident occurred. Prima facie, it appears that the Confident Group chairperson and founder, C J Roy, shot himself dead. His body is at Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told reporters after inspecting the spot.

According to reports Roy used his pistol to shoot himself on the left side of his chest between 3pm and 3.30pm. Around 3 pm, Roy told the I-T officials that he had some documents in is cabin and went inside to fetch them but in a while gunshot was heard. The police is yet to confirm whether there was any CCTV in the cabin that could establish how he died.

"According to our initial reports, the searches have been ongoing for the past three days. The I-T team was questioning him even today. Only investigation will reveal what actually happened," Singh said.

Confident Group - a real estate company - has a significant presence across several southern Indian states, particularly in Kerala and Karnataka.

Roy was also known for his love and collection of high-end vehicles.

Family blames I-T officials for death

Meanwhile, Roy's brother while speaking to a Malayalam news channel has blamed pressure from IT official for is death and sought an explanation from them, reported India Today.