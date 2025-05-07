After India launched strikes on Pakistan on Wednesday midnight, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee placed her administration on alert, cancelling their leaves in the wake of Operation Sindoor and escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The West Bengal CM cancelled the leaves of all officers and staff until further notice.

She stressed that "We will fight shoulder to shoulder against terror", adding that a key officers meeting was held today.

"There should not be differences among us on this issue. The police have been put on alert. District magistrates have been alerted. All leaves have been cancelled,” Banerjee said.

The West Bengal CM said that the government schools are closed because of summer vacation, further requesting private schools to announce leave as well.

"I request private schools to announce leave as well. I am not issuing any guidelines. This is a request,” she added.

She said that the disaster management department has been put on alert. The control rooms, especially those in north Bengal will be open 24x7.

"Our agricultural marketing department will hold a meeting tomorrow to ensure that traders don’t hike prices taking advantage of the situation,” she added.

CM Banerjee said that Bengal has "always sacrificed" for the nation, adding that we have to be on the alert since Bengal shares border with other countries.

Earlier during the day, mock drills were conducted at 32 locations in 11 districts in Bengal. While, CM Banerjee held a meeting with key state and central agency officials at Nabanna, the secretariat.

Targets mainstream media

Bengal CM Banerjee targeted mainstream media, asking people on social media, and digital media to be cautious, adding that there should not be any news that provokes people.

“Those who spread wrong information through social media, digital media or other form should be cautious. We went through the central guidelines today. It prescribes action against anyone spreading misinformation. The media has great responsibility at this hour. There should not be any news that provokes people and triggers unrest,” she said.

She further stressed that this is not the time to increase TRP. "This is the time to protect the country and stand by those who are fighting for the nation. If you get any information, then please share with us."