/Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari approves land transfer to BSF for border fencing

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari presided over the first meeting of his cabinet on Monday after assuming charge and, in a major decision pertaining to national security, approved the land transfer to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing along the Bangladesh border. The process of transferring land will start from Monday and will be completed within 45 days, he said.

In total, the new cabinet took six crucial decisions, including the immediate implementation of the Census exercise in the state, ending the deadlock between the state and Centre under the previous TMC government.

“We took six decisions at the Cabinet. We are committed towards the well-being of 321 families of martyrs who laid down their lives as BJP supporters,” Suvendu said.

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“In the backdrop of steadily changing demography in Bengal’s bordering districts, our cabinet has approved the beginning of the process of handing over necessary land to the BSF for setting up border fences. The chief secretary and the secretary of the state’s land and land revenue department have been asked to complete the process of land transfer within the next 45 days,” Adhikari said.

He also gave a nod to the start of the census exercise and took potshots at the previous Mamata Banerjee government for delaying the process.

“The TMC government betrayed the Constitution and the people and deliberately kept the census exercise on hold in Bengal so that women’s reservation could be stopped,” Adhikari said.

Suvendu Adhikari promises ‘Susashan’ and ‘Suraksha’

After the first cabinet meeting, Adhikari promised “Susashan” (good governance) and “Suraksha” (security).

The chief minister also alleged that the new criminal law of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), replacing the erstwhile IPC and CrPC, wasn't officially implemented by the TMC government in the state and said the first cabinet meeting has granted official sanction for the new law to come into force.

The cabinet also approved a proposal for a five-year extension in the age limit of school job applicants, as promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the poll campaign, he said.

"The Bengal cabinet empowers the chief secretary to take steps to initiate central government training for officers under the national and state cadres," Adhikari said.

Nod to rollout of all central schemes

The government also officially decided to join the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The health secretary has been directed to complete the necessary agreement with the Union health ministry at the earliest.

The cabinet also approved the implementation of major central government schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishak Bima Yojana, PM SHRI, Vishwakarma Scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Ujjwala Yojana.

All district magistrates have been instructed to expedite the forwarding of all applications to the concerned Union ministries.

As part of administrative reforms, IAS officers in West Bengal will now participate in central government training programmes like other states.

The government has also decided to fully align West Bengal with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Age limit for govt jobs increased to benefit educated youth

Adhikari also announced that the cabinet had decided to increase the upper age limit for government job applications by five years to improve employment opportunities for educated youth.

“This government does not function on ego; it functions on principles.” Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of ‘Fear Out, Trust In,’ he stated that the new government is committed to ensuring security, confidence and development for the people of West Bengal.