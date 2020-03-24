Ayushman Bharat to cover coronavirus treatment as number of cases rise in India

The government of India has decided to cover Covid-19 treatment of in private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat — the central government’s health insurance scheme for the deprived.

According to the National Health Authority (NHA) all Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries will be included in the scheme.

According to health ministry data, there are 492 confirmed cases in the country at present; this number has been rising continuously.

Currently, the Ayushman-PMJAY scheme, which does not deal with preventive healthcare cover, offers hospitalisation packages for intensive care units, high-dependency units and normal wards.

There’s no provision for isolation wards under the universal health assurance scheme, which caters to underprivileged citizens with an annual cover of Rs 5 lakh per family.

Since isolation wards, a necessity for patients infected with the virus will be like private wards, the cost, to be borne by PMJAY, will be significantly higher.

Over 1.5 billion people have been asked to stay at home as governments across the world tackle the World Health Organisation recognised 'pandemic'.

The deadly coronavirus has claimed 16,524 lives and infected 379,080 people globally.