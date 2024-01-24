Ayodhya consecration: 'Miracle' that Modi is alive, says Congress leader Moily on PM's 11-day ritual

A fresh controversy has erupted after Veerappa Moily, Indian National Congress leader and former chief minister of the southern state of Karnataka cast doubt on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eleven-day fast leading up to the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Moily claimed to have consulted a doctor who questioned the feasibility of sustaining on coconut water alone for such an extended period.

On Tuesday, the veteran Congress leader went on to say, "If he (PM Modi) is alive, then is it a miracle? Hence, I doubt if he fasted."

In response, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya said that not everyone is "fake like him (Veerappa Moily)."

During the 11 days leading up to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, PM Modi engaged in worshipping and feeding cows as per Hindu tradition.

His diet was reported to be minimal, consisting mainly of coconut water and fruits.

Additionally, the Prime Minister also embarked on a spiritual tour, visiting various temples linked to the Ramayana era.

A day before the consecration ceremony, PM Modi visited Arichalmunai, believed to be the location where Ram Setu was built.

On January 22, following the pran pratishtha (consecration), he broke his fast by having charanamrit (holy water) from Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Khestra.

Moily, however, suggested that if PM Modi had not observed the fast, the sanctum sanctorum might have become impure.

"If he (Modi) had done Pooja in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple without observing fast, then that place will become impure and will(sic) not generate (supernatural) power," Moily remarked.

Responding to Moily's doubts, Lahar Singh Siroya said: "You can fast and survive if you have faith in Lord Ram, not if you are pleasing the Gandhi family," Siroya wrote.

He also predicted that despite Moily's efforts to please the family, he would not secure a Congress ticket to contest from Chikkaballapur in Karnataka.