/Authorities ban flying of drones, UAVs in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district have banned the flying of drones, UAVs, or other aerial devices in view of security considerations. The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Anantnag district issued a public advisory on Saturday saying that flying drones, UAVs, or any other similar aerial devices is strictly prohibited within the jurisdiction of Anantnag district without prior permission from the competent authority given the prevailing security considerations.

The police stated in the advisory that individuals, institutions, media personnel, and event organisers intending to use drones must seek prior approval from the competent authority well in advance.

Police said that any unauthorised flying of drones or UAVs will be dealt with under relevant legal provisions, and such equipment may also be seized.

The public is requested to report any suspicious drone activity to the nearest police station or on the district police helpline 9419051940, 019322-2222870, the advisory added. The authorities further emphasised that citizens’ cooperation is vital in maintaining peace, safety, and security across the district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police temporarily impose a ban on the flying of drones during key events or at times considered crucial to ward off any problem or security threat.

Earlier, in June, the flying of drones was temporarily banned in areas along the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra route, including the stretch from the Landing Strip to Pujtang, GDC Khanabal to the Holy Cave, and all base camps at Nunwan, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Panjtarni, and the Holy Cave, which are marked as “Red Zones”.