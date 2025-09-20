/Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to visit US on September 22, push for early India-Us trade deal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is all set to lead a delegation to the United States on September 22 for meetings to take forward talks for an early bilateral trade agreement between India and the US amid the ongoing trade tensions since the imposition of tariffs. India’s Chief Trade Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal and other senior officials will be part of the delegation headed to the US. Goyal and his team will hold discussions with the US side to arrive at an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement, said an official statement issued by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Indian delegation’s visit follows the recent meeting of officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in India on September 16, where positive discussions were held on various aspects of the proposed trade deal.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to intensify efforts to reach an agreement, the statement added. The delegation will take forward discussions with American counterparts for the “early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The discussions will cover a wide range of issues, including market access, digital trade, intellectual property rights, and tariff barriers, among others.

The visit comes at a time when India is engaging with other global partners to diversify its trade ties and boost its manufacturing and technology sectors under the Make in India initiative.

WATCH: Breaking: India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal to visit US On September 22, for key trade talks

‘Our main enemy is dependence on other nations’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday at a rally in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, that India’s biggest enemy is its dependence on other countries.

The prime minister reiterated the need for self-reliance while addressing a rally in Bhavnagar and said, “Today, India is moving forward with the spirit of ‘Vishwabandhu’. We have no major enemy in the world. Our biggest enemy is our dependence on other countries. This is our biggest enemy, and together we must defeat this enemy of India, the enemy of dependence.”

“The greater the foreign dependence, the greater the country’s failure. For global peace, stability, and prosperity, the country with the world’s largest population must become Atmanirbhar. If we remain dependent on others, our self-respect will be hurt. We cannot leave the future of 1.4 billion countrymen to others,” the PM added.

“There is only one medicine for a hundred sorrows, and that is a self-reliant India,” he said.