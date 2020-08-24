At least 75 feared trapped as five-story building collapses in Western Indian state

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Aug 24, 2020, 08.57 PM(IST)

Raigad building collapse Photograph:( ANI )

The incident took place at a residential building at Mahad Tehsil in Raigad district, where nearly 45 flats are constructed and nearly 100 people reside

At least 15 people were rescued and nearly hundreds are feared trapped after a five-storey building collapsed in the western Indian state of Maharashtra on Monday evening. 

Maharashtra minister Aditi S Tatkare said as per the preliminary information over 200 people are feared trapped inside the building, reported news agency ANI. However, the police said 75 people are stranded, reported news agency IANS. 

Both Tatkare and police said 15 people have been rescued so far. 

The minister said six teams, including three NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams, have been moved to the spot to carry out rescue work and more personnel are expected to join in. 