At least 75 feared trapped as five-story building collapses in Western Indian state

At least 15 people were rescued and nearly hundreds are feared trapped after a five-storey building collapsed in the western Indian state of Maharashtra on Monday evening.

The incident took place at a residential building at Mahad Tehsil in Raigad district, where nearly 45 flats are constructed and nearly 100 people reside.

Maharashtra minister Aditi S Tatkare said as per the preliminary information over 200 people are feared trapped inside the building, reported news agency ANI. However, the police said 75 people are stranded, reported news agency IANS.

Today at about 1850 hrs, A G+4 building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Mahad Tehsil in Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra.

About 50 people are feared to be trapped. 3 teams of 5 BN NDRF have moved: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

3 floors of a 5-storey building collapsed in Mahad of Raigad district; over 200 people are feared trapped. 15 people have been rescued: Aditi S Tatkare, Maharashtra Minister

Both Tatkare and police said 15 people have been rescued so far.

The minister said six teams, including three NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams, have been moved to the spot to carry out rescue work and more personnel are expected to join in.