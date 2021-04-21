At least 22 killed in Maharashtra's Nashik as oxygen tanker leaks at hospital, probe ordered

At least 22 people lost their lives after leakage was reported from an oxygen tanker at a Nashik hospital.

The incident took place at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, a leakage was reported from an oxygen tanker while refilling, prompting the hospital and local administration officials to take measures to contain the leak.

"Due to the valves leakage of the tanker in Nashik, there was massive oxygen leakage. There must definitely have been an impact on the hospital but I'm yet to gather more information. We'll issue a press note after gathering more information," said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

#WATCH | An Oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. Officials are present at the spot, operation to contain the leak is underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/zsxnJscmBp — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021 ×

The officials were present at the spot and an operation to contain the leak is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)