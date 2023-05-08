At least 20 drown after tourist boat sinks in India’s Kerala state; toll expected to rise

At least 20 people, including kids and women, drowned after a double-decker boat ferrying passengers turned turtle and sank in southern Kerala state on Sunday.

The incident took place around 7 pm near an estuary close to Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area

State Sports Minister V Abdurahiman confirmed 20 deaths to PTI news agency based on information from various hospitals, where the victims were admitted.

Of the 20 bodies, 15 have been identified, the minister said, adding four persons in critical condition have been admitted to a Kottakkal hospital here.

Around 35-40 passengers were said to be inside the boat when it capsized while making the last trip of the day.

"The boat is being hauled ashore and more bodies are expected to be recovered from inside," he told PTI.

The minister further said that among those who died include several women and children who had come for a ride amid the ongoing school vacations. #WATCH | Kerala: So far 18 people are dead after a tourist boat capsized near Tanur in Malappuram district of Kerala. Rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/hEJVDA4PHw — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023 × PK Kunhalikutty, an MLA of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), said the toll is expected to go up as rescue operations continue.

"It is a very tragic and unfortunate incident," the former minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 200,000 (US $2,400 approx.) to the family members of each victim.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office. Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 7, 2023 × Local reports stated that the boat operator did not have permission to enter the water in the night hours, but still continued the service due to the heavy rush of visitors on Sunday evening.

The state government declared an official mourning on Monday for the victims and cancelled all official functions for the day.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while condoling the deaths, directed the district collector to carry out a coordinated emergency rescue operation.

He is expected to reach the accident side on Monday morning, said an official communication from his office, according to PTI.

Fire and police units, officials from the Revenue and Health departments and local residents from Tanur and Tirur were involved in the rescue operation, the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)