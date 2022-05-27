At Dushanbe meet on Afghanistan, NSA Ajit Doval calls for inclusive govt in Kabul

At the Dushanbe security dialogue on Afghanistan, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has called for the formation of an inclusive government in Kabul and highlighted New Delhi's continuous support to the people of the country. The dialogue saw the participation of National Security Advisors of Russia, China, Iran, and all the central Asian countries including Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan with Tajikistan being the host.

NSA pointed the need for "representation of all sections of Afghan society including women and minorities" when it comes to the dispensation Kabul so that the " collective energies of the largest possible proportion of the Afghan population feel motivated to contribute to nation-building". Since the Taliban takeover of the country in August last year, the regime in Kabul has been dominated by members of a grouping with no women representative.

NSA explained that the "foremost priority should be right to life and a dignified living, as well as protection of human rights of all" and "women and youth, are critical for the future of any society. Provision of education to girls and employment to women and youth will ensure productivity and spur growth." Taliban has come out with new rules for women. The Taliban's ministry of vice and virtue in new rules asked female anchors to wear mask on TV. It has also been ordered that women should cover up fully, when in public.

New Delhi continues its support to the people of Afghanistan, despite the regime change. The current Taliban regime is not recognized by New Delhi. NSA Highlighted that India has " focused on infrastructure, connectivity, and humanitarian assistance over the decades" and has "always stood by the people of Afghanistan" which will "continue to guide India’s approach."

Since August last year, India has provided 17000 MT of Wheat out of its total commitment of 50000 MT, 500000 doses of COVID vaccine Covaxin, 13 tons of essential lifesaving medicines, and winter clothing as well as 60 million doses of polio vaccine. NSA said, "India was and is an important stakeholder in Afghanistan. Special relationship with people of Afghanistan over centuries will guide India’s approach. Nothing can change this."

Also read | #FreeHerFace: Afghan male journalists show solidarity with female colleagues

Counter-terror was another key focus area during his speech earlier today. He said, "there is a need for all present at the Dialogue to enhance capability of Afghanistan to counter-terrorism and terrorist groups which pose a threat regional peace and security". Fear remains over Afghanistan again becoming a hub for international terror groups.

The last such dialogue took in Delhi last year hosted by National Security Council. That meeting saw no participation of Pakistan and China. The first 2 editions of the meeting happened in Tehran. On the sidelines of the meeting, NSA held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Russia, Iran, and Tajikistan, among others. The talk with the Russian NSA is the first such in-person talks between the 2 sides since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started in February.



Watch WION's live TV here: