/Assembly Election Results 2026: What's the magic number to form government in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Assam

Counting of votes is underway since 8 am on Monday (May 4) across 823 assembly constituencies spanning West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry, deciding the outcome of high-stakes elections that witnessed record voter participation. This marks the biggest single day of election results since the 2024 general elections.

West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Election Results are being closely watched, while Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are also attracting eyeballs. While the BJP is eyeing third term in Assam and a second term in Puducherry, it is looking to dislodge Mamata Banerjee's TMC from Bengal. Down South, the contest became interesting with the entry of actor-turned politician Vijay, who is directly challenging the ruling DMK. But what is the magic number that the parties need to form the government in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry? Here's a look

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What is the halfway mark in West Bengal?

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has a total of 294 seats, and the halfway mark required to form a government is 148 seats. In the 2021 elections, the All India Trinamool Congress secured a dominant victory with 213 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won 77 seats, emerging as the principal opposition.

How many seats are required to form government in Tamil Nadu?

The number of seats required in Tamil Nadu Assembly for a party to form government on its own is 118. In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won 133 seats out of 234, securing an absolute majority. The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) won a total of 159 seats.

What is the majority mark in Kerala?

The majority mark in the 140-seat Kerala Legislative Assembly is 71 seats. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) won a historic 99 seats out of 140 in the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election. This victory allowed the LDF to retain power for a second consecutive term, breaking the traditional cycle of alternating governments in the state

What is the magic number in Assam?

The magic number to form a government in Assam is 64. This represents the majority mark in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, where any party or coalition needs to cross 63 seats to secure a majority. In the 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 60 seats out of the total 126 seats. The BJP contested as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and formed the government in the state along with its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

What is the number to form the government in Puducherry?