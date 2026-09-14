/Assam man who beheaded wife, hid head in fridge, dies after jumping from police car

A man in Guwahati, Assam, arrested for reportedly beheading his wife and placing her severed head in a refrigerator, lost his life after jumping from a moving police vehicle, officials said. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday while police were escorting the 30-year-old accused, identified as Ramanuj Goswami, back to Hatigaon Police Station after medical examinations at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).



Hatigaon Police confirmed that Goswami suddenly attacked the cops and jumped off from the moving vehicle near the Narakasur Pahar area. Following his jump, he fell into a gorge and experienced severe injuries. However, police rescued him from the gorge and took him to GMCH, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Accused arrested for killing his wife

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Goswami's arrest came after he reportedly killed his 25-year-old wife Riya Talukdar, at their Guwahati flat on September 3. After the arrest, Goswami's claimed that he suspected his wife of cheating on him. His crime surfaced after neighbours reported a foul smell from the flat to the police.

In response, police subsequently recovered his wife's chopped head and fingers from a black polythene bag kept inside the refrigerator. Goswami was arrested under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He had turned himself in to the police on September 6 and was placed in seven-day police custody.



When police took him to the crime scene on September 8, Goswami reportedly displayed no remorse over the killing, stating he felt no regret or need to apologise. He is also alleged to have threatened to kill a man he described as his wife's "sugar daddy" should he ever be released from jail.



Investigators said they had recovered a blood-stained machete believed to be the murder weapon. Officials further noted that Goswami admitted to being intoxicated at the time of the crime, and empty liquor bottles were found inside the flat.