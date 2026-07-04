/Assam brews India’s bold entry into global matcha market – All about the popular tea

As matcha tea gains more and more popularity in India, Assam tea estate has launched the country’s first matcha commercial production, stepping into a global market long dominated by Japan. Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia made a remarkable milestone, selling its first batch at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre on Friday (Jul 3).

The debut batch made its way to the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre during Sale 27, where Lot No. 7001 was sold for Rs 3,000 through J Thomas & Co Pvt Ltd. The buyer, Guwahati-based Sheosons Chai Co, marked the first commercial handshake for India’s entry into the world of matcha.

For Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the development signals more than just a new product and reflects an evolution of Assam’s tea legacy. He described it as a milestone that strengthens the state’s global tea identity while deepening India’s collaboration with Japan in specialised agricultural expertise.

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Behind the leaves lies nearly a decade of preparation. Chota Tingrai worked closely with Japanese tea masters, agronomists, and machinery experts to recreate the precision-driven art of matcha production. This collaboration eventually led to the installation of a fully automated Japanese-style processing unit within the estate itself.

What is matcha?

Originating in Japan, matcha is a vibrant green tea ground into fine powder. Unlike regular teas, matcha is not prepared by steeping tea leaves. Instead, it is whisked directly into water and consumed. The tea has a rich, earthy flavour with a smooth umami depth and a gentle caffeine lift.

In Japan, the tea has been used for centuries in traditional ceremonies. In recent years, it has gained popularity across the world, being used in drinks, desserts, and health products. Matcha offers many health benefits as it is rich in antioxidants and is considered a “superfood”.

What this means for India

Matcha, prized for its vibrant green hue and health appeal, has seen surging demand worldwide, often outpacing supply from traditional producers. Assam’s entry into this niche offers a timely alternative for global buyers and opens new doors for India’s speciality tea exports.

Known globally for its bold black teas, Assam is now branching into a more delicate and premium segment. Estate officials say the goal is to blend tradition with innovation, bringing a globally trending beverage onto Indian soil without losing its authenticity.

With this launch, Chota Tingrai hasn’t just produced a new tea but has poured Assam’s heritage into a new cup, where tradition meets reinvention in a vivid green swirl.