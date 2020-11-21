As PUBG India launch nears, Twitter reacts with memes

PUBG India mobile app to launch soon. Photograph:( DNA )
Indian Twitter believes the COVID-19 vaccine will launch earlier than PUBG India, so they got creative with memes to keep themselves entertained till then
On Saturday, the official website of the new PUBG India mobile game added download links which gave a hope to the users of the launch being earlier than expected.
The website showed two download options, first led to an APK download link and the second led to the Google Play store. However, none of the links worked. The small tease by the developers has got the PUBG fans excited, and they have decided to express their emotions through memes.
Indian Twitter was flooded with memes reacting to the news of the game launch 'any minute now'. We picked up some for you:
Me waiting for #PUBG Mobile all day😩#PubgMobileIndia #pubgindia pic.twitter.com/pgjjO4AtDY— WeirdO (@heyy_weirdo) November 20, 2020
Some of the users were also disappointed by the hope given to them by fellow users.
Me to every youtuber who said pubg India will comeback today 6:00 clock #PubgMobileIndia #pubgindia #pubgmobileindia pic.twitter.com/kPfTr9IKCu— samanvay gupta (@G_samanvay_656) November 20, 2020
Pubg mobile India comeback 🎉🥳#pubgmobileindiatrailer #pubgindia @PUBGMOBILE_IN pic.twitter.com/W447lzG0bL— Hom singh tekam🇮🇳 (@homsinghthakur7) November 20, 2020
While some are still waiting...
Every PUBG Mobile India lover Play Store search box at the moment#pubgindia #PUBGMOBILE #PubgUnban #PUBGMOBILEINDIA #pubgmobileindiatrailer @PUBGMOBILE_IN @PUBG @PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Ta1J82WU45— 𝑮𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒗 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒂 (@goravsharma002) November 20, 2020
#pubg fans waiting for pubg after #pubgindia announced comeback in the country. pic.twitter.com/8woOdXyePQ— Sai Teja (@csaitheja) November 20, 2020
Some Bollywood fans have also been reminded of Sunny Deol's famous dialogue
#pubgindia tarik pe tarik.😭— Bappa modak (@Bappamodak7) November 21, 2020
Date pe Date , ab to hope hi nahi bachi hai ☹️#PUBG #pubgindia #PubgUnban https://t.co/kauvQ7siXy— Anurag Biswas (@AnuragBiswas_ab) November 21, 2020
Whereas some other believers of 'glass half full' have given up hope.
#PubgMobileIndia #pubgIndia— M A S A L U (@YourMasalu) November 20, 2020
No pubg mobile India till next year.
After fooling public,
3 people enjoying their party : pic.twitter.com/7bOyOz2BYK
Ab tou corona ka vaccine v aagya...Pubg kb aaye ga#pubgindia #CoronavirusVaccine— VaIbHaV AbHiMaNyU (@Vaibhavabhimany) November 21, 2020
A lot of people also remember Akshay Kumar's much-talked FAU-G, which was being publicised as the Indian version of the popular game.
Which game is coming first ?#Faug #PubgMobileIndia #pubgindia— M A S A L U (@YourMasalu) November 21, 2020
Retweet Like
PUBG FAUG pic.twitter.com/xvv0AK4b4o