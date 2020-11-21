PUBG Mobile India launch: How the game will be different from global version

PUBG Mobile India launch is likely to take place soon and this can be a great news to thousands of fans who were sad because of the government ban. PUBG Mobile was banned by Indian government some time ago due to data security concerns. PUBG has then severed ties from Tencent, the Chinese firm, and is now all set to re-enter Indian market. The trailer for PUBG Mobile India is ready. Even a link for an apk file was seen on the official website on Saturday.

PUBG Mobile India will be different than the game's global version. It has been designed keeping in mind Indian users and their sensibilities.

Previously, player characters started the match with minimal clothing and it, along with weapons and accessories had to be collected in the course of the match.

But in PUBG Mobile India, playable characters will be clad in clothes at the start of the match.

When the latest version of the game launches, players with existing usernames will be able to use those along with their achievements in previous version of the game. Although there is talk about players being able to transfer same ID on Indian and international version, there hasn't been an official word on this yet.

Another likely change in PUBG Mobile India is the lessened bloodshed. While the Battle Royale format of the game will be preserved, the newer version will be conservative of the visual depiction of injuries and bloodshed. Previously, the injuries were depicted with red splatters of blood. Reports suggest that the colour red will be changed to make the gaming experience less gory for gamers.

Krafton Inc, the parent company of PUBG, has tied up with Microsoft Azure. It is a cloud computing service of Microsoft which will store the gamer data in data centres located in India. Indian government has increasingly asserted in recent time that data of Indians users should be stored within India.

There has been no official announcement about the exact date of PUBG Mobile India launch, but there are signs that we are quickly moving in that direction.