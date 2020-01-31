Arvind Krishna, an IIT Kanpur graduate to take over as CEO of IBM

After Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, an IIT Kanpur graduate Arvind Krishna is set to become the third Indian to head a US-based multinational company.

Arvind Krishna will take over as chief executive officer of International Business Machines Corp (IBM) in April.

Arvind has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) and a PhD from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Arvind Krishna elected as IBM Chief Executive Officer

Jim Whitehurst elected IBM President

Ginni Rometty continues as Executive Chairman of the Board



"I am thrilled and humbled to be elected as the next Chief Executive Officer of IBM, and appreciate the confidence that Ginni and the Board have placed in me," said Krishna.

Krishna, 57, was a principal architect of the company’s purchase of Red Hat, which was completed last year.

As of now, Senior Vice President at IBM, Krishna's duties incorporate the IBM Cloud, IBM Security and Cognitive Applications business, and IBM Research.

Krishna who joined IBM in 1990 was head supervisor of IBM's Systems and Technology Group's improvement and assembling association. Preceding that, he manufactured and drove a large number of IBM's information related organizations.

Krishna has replaced longtime CEO Virginia Rometty.

"Arvind is the right CEO for the next era at IBM," the IBM statement quoted outgoing CEO Rometty as saying.

"He is a brilliant technologist who has played a significant role in developing our key technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing, and blockchain. He is also a superb operational leader, able to win today while building the business of tomorrow," she said.

"Arvind has grown IBM's Cloud and Cognitive Software business and led the largest acquisition in the company's history. Through his multiple experiences running businesses in IBM, Arvind has built an outstanding track record of bold transformations and proven business results and is an authentic, values-driven leader. He is well-positioned to lead IBM and its clients into the cloud and cognitive era," Rometty further said.

