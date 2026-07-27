/Army rescues 12 from collapsed house in North Kashmir; Jammu–Srinagar Highway remains closed to traffic

Continuous rainfall across parts of Jammu and Kashmir has disrupted normal life, with a residential house partially collapsing in Baramulla's Boniyar area and a landslide blocking the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in Udhampur.

In Boniyar's Barnate village, a house belonging to Noor Din, son of Ghulam Qadir, partially collapsed during the night due to incessant rainfall. Acting swiftly after receiving information about the incident, the Indian Army's 15 Assam team launched a rescue operation and safely evacuated all 12 occupants from the damaged house.

Working in coordination with local residents and civil authorities, Army personnel shifted the family to a safer location, ensuring that no injuries or casualties were reported despite the significant structural damage to the house.

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Revenue officials and the local administration have reached the site and are conducting a detailed assessment of the losses. Authorities said the family has suffered considerable property damage, and relief measures are expected to be provided after the assessment is completed.

Meanwhile, the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been blocked at Dewal in Udhampur following a landslide triggered by the ongoing rains.

Officials said restoration work is underway to clear the debris. However, due to the continued threat of landslides and shooting stones, commuters have been advised to avoid travelling on the highway until it is declared safe for traffic.

The public has also been urged not to rely on rumours and to check the latest road status through the J&K Traffic Police's official social media platforms and the Traffic Control Units at Srinagar, Ramban, and Jammu.

Authorities said further updates on the highway restoration will be issued once the road is cleared and traffic movement resumes. Meanwhile, residents of Boniyar have appreciated the prompt response of the Indian Army and the coordinated efforts of local authorities in ensuring the safety of the affected family during the emergency.