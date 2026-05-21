/Army recovers narcotics, Chinese pistol near LoC in Poonch

In a significant recovery along the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army seized narcotic substances and a weapon during a domination operation in the forward area of Balakote in Mendhar subdivision of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Official sources said the operation was carried out by troops of the Hamirpur Battalion as part of intensified surveillance and area domination exercises aimed at preventing infiltration and cross-border smuggling activities in the sensitive border region.

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During the search operation, army personnel noticed suspicious movement in a forested stretch close to the LoC and subsequently detected a concealed bag hidden in the area. A thorough search of the spot led to the recovery of a Chinese-origin pistol along with two yellow polyethene-wrapped packets believed to contain narcotic substances.

The recovered material was immediately seized and taken into custody for further examination and forensic analysis. Preliminary investigations suggest that the consignment may have been smuggled from across the border.

Security agencies have launched a detailed probe to trace the origin of the recovered consignments and identify the individuals or groups involved in the smuggling network. Investigators are also trying to determine whether the consignment was meant to be picked up by overground operatives or terrorist handlers operating in the region.