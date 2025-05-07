An Army Jawan died after sustaining injuries in artillery shelling by Pakistan in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, hours after the Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes on nine terror structures deep in Pakistani territory and Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

The Army Jawan, Dinesh Kumar, had sustained injuries in the artillery shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The White Knight Corps , or the XVI Corps of the Indian Army headquartered at Nagrota Cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir, paid tribute to the jawan in a post on X.

It said, “GOC and all ranks of WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme sacrifice of L/Nk Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling. We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in Poonch Sector.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, is closely monitoring the ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army and is constantly communicating with local formations along the LoC. The formations have been granted operational freedom to give an appropriate response to the Pakistan Army’s use of artillery guns, which have been targeting Indian civilians along the Line of Control, defence officials said on Wednesday.

The army and security forces are on high alert in view of the possible misadventure by Pakistan.

The Indian forces struck five terror camps in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by using precision-guided special munitions.

Meanwhile, a shell fired from Pakistan struck Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Poonch district, causing some structural damage.

“The shell hit one corner of the gurdwara, damaging a door and shattering a few glass panes,” said Narinder Singh, president of the District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee.

Pakistan resorted to artillery shelling on civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar, resulting in the casualties of 15 innocent civilians while injuring 43 others.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held an emergency meeting with officials over the situation in border areas.

India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan’s undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.