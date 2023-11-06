5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, tremors felt across northern India

Strong tremors were felt across India’s national capital Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday (Nov 6) evening, making it the second earthquake to jolt northern India in the past three days. The earthquake was recorded in New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

According to India's National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Nepal, and its ripples were felt across northern India.

Notably, the earthquake was recorded in Nepal at 4.14 pm (local time) around the same location where a 6.4 magnitude struck on November 3, killing at least 160 people in the Himalayan country.