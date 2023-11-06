LIVE TV
5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, tremors felt across northern India

Edited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Nov 06, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

Indonesia's geophysics agency, or BMKG, said the quake had a higher magnitude of 6.6. Photograph:(Others)

Story highlights

This is the second earthquake that has jolted northern India in the past three days.

Strong tremors were felt across India’s national capital Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday (Nov 6) evening, making it the second earthquake to jolt northern India in the past three days. The earthquake was recorded in New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad. 

According to India's National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Nepal, and its ripples were felt across northern India. 

Notably, the earthquake was recorded in Nepal at 4.14 pm (local time) around the same location where a 6.4 magnitude struck on November 3, killing at least 160 people in the Himalayan country.

This is a developing story. More updates will be added soon

author

C Krishnasai

Krishnasai is a member of the WION Web Team. He is a political news junky and an avid follower of cricket. 

