Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts Afghanistan

ANI
Kabul, AfghanistanUpdated: Nov 05, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan's Fayzabad in the early hours of Saturday Photograph:(Agencies)

It is important to highlight that the impoverished nation has experienced a series of earthquakes in the recent past.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan's Fayzabad in the early hours of Saturday (Nov 5), the National Centre for Seismology informed. 

The earthquake occurred at 01:25:36 (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres, at around 328 kilometres ENE of Fayzabad.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 05-11-2023, 01:25:36 IST, Lat: 37.64 & Long: 74.21, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 328km ENE of Fayzabad," NCS posted on X.

Last week, another earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Afghanistan.

It is important to highlight that the impoverished nation has experienced a series of earthquakes in the recent past.

Last month, an earthquake in the Herat province of Afghanistan claimed more than 4,000 lives and destroyed thousands of residential houses, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban-led ministry.

WATCH: Taliban warns Afghanistan about Pakistan expulsion

Herat and surrounding regions were shaken by the magnitude 6.3 earthquake and its powerful aftershocks.

(With inputs from agencies)

