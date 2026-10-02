/An Indian startup built speech AI for all 22 official languages

Most of the world's leading AI is built first for English and a handful of major languages, with everything else an afterthought. An Indian startup has just taken direct aim at that gap for India.

Sarvam, one of the companies chosen under India's national AI mission to build home-grown models, has released Saaras V4 — a speech-recognition model that it says covers all 22 of India's scheduled languages, plus English, including global English accents. Separately, it has partnered with IBM to build a 'sovereign' AI stack for Indian government departments and regulated industries.

Why All 22 Languages Matters

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The number is the point, and it is not a marketing flourish.

India's scheduled languages are spoken by hundreds of millions of people, many of whom do not use English and are poorly served by AI tools trained mostly on it. A speech model that genuinely handles all 22 — rather than Hindi and a few others — is the difference between AI that reaches a slice of the country and AI that can reach most of it, including through voice, which matters enormously where literacy and typing in one's own script are barriers.

This is the kind of work that is unglamorous, hard, and specific to India in a way that global labs have little commercial reason to prioritise. That an Indian company is doing it is the substance of the story.

The Sovereign Stack

The IBM partnership is the second half, and it addresses a different anxiety.

The deal pairs IBM's sovereign-computing software with Sarvam's models to build AI for government and regulated sectors that runs under Indian control rather than on foreign clouds. 'Sovereign' here means the data and the systems stay within India's legal and physical control — a growing priority for governments wary of depending on infrastructure owned and governed abroad.

For sensitive public-sector uses — administration, welfare, records — that control is not a slogan; it is often a legal and political requirement. A domestic stack is what lets AI be used in those settings at all.

The Honest Caveats

Fairness requires some scale here, so the achievement is not oversold.

Covering 22 languages is a real milestone, but coverage is not the same as quality across all of them; performance on the largest languages is typically far better than on the smallest, and independent testing across the full set will tell the real story. 'Sovereign' stacks also still rest, for now, on hardware and some software that originate abroad, so the independence is partial. And a partnership announced is not yet a system deployed at scale across government.

None of that diminishes the direction, which is the meaningful part: AI shaped around India's languages and kept under Indian control, built by an Indian company.

Why It Fits A Bigger Trend

This lands amid a global push for 'sovereign AI' — countries wanting their own models, compute and control rather than renting everything from a few American firms. India has been explicit about that ambition through its national AI mission, and Sarvam is one of its clearest expressions.

The contrast with how global tools treat India is sharp: even as major assistants expand to new languages, India's are often not first in line. Building for the country's own languages is something India increasingly has to do for itself.

What To Watch