Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh nabbed in Amritsar

Indian police said on Monday (April 10) that radical preacher Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh was detained under the National Security Act. He was nabbed in Amritsar district in India's northern state of Punjab.

"He (Papalpreet) is the main associate of Amritpal Singh. He has been arrested from Kathunangal area in Amritsar," said Sukhchain Singh Gill, Inspector General, Punjab Police.

He said Papalpreet has been detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and that six other cases have also been registered against him.

Earlier, officials said that Papalpreet was arrested in a Punjab Police operation that also had participation of counter-intelligence wing. They also said earlier that he was arrested in Hoshiarpur.

Papalpreet is considered to be Amritpal's mentor and has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan's ISI.

Inspector General Gill said further legal action will be taken against Papalpreet.

The police had been conducting searches at many places, including Hoshiarpur, to nab the duo who had been hoodwinking the securitymen since March 18 when police had launched a crackdown against the Khalistan sympathiser and his aides.

Papalpreet's detainment has come just days after a CCTV footage doing rounds on social media puprotedly showed Papalpreet at a place for religious congregation in Hoshiyarpur.

The footage is said to be of March 29, a day after a team of the counter intelligence wing chased an Innova car from Phagwara to Hoshiarpur after the police suspected that the fugitive and his aides could be in that vehicle.

The congregation seen in the video is in village Tanauli. The village is locate just couple kilometres from Marnaian village where the police had launched massive search operation.

(With inputs from agencies)

