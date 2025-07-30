/Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: 'Pahalgam terrorists shot in the head'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India gave abefitting response to Pakistan, instilling a sense of fear in Islamabad's leadership. "Earlier, we only kept sending dossiers, but under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we have given a befitting reply to Pakistan with an airstrike and surgical strike. Khauf paida ho gaya hain," Amit Shah said, addressing the Rajya Sabha session.

Amit Shah also mocked the Congress, blaming its "votebank and appeasement politics" for the scourge of terrorism in India. "Congress has no right to ask the BJP questions about terrorism. The only reason terrorism spread in the country was because of Congress's votebank and appeasement politics," Shah stated.

Shah accused the Congress of seeing everything through the prism of Hindu-Muslim.

"Prithviraj Chavan has said that the government knows nothing except naming operations based on religion. But the Congress doesn't understand that 'Har Har Mahadev' is not just a religious slogan...They see everything from the angle of Hindu-Muslim..." Shah further stated.

Amit Shah also slammed Rahul Gandhi. "Yesterday, you (Congress) kept asking why the Pahalgam terrorists were killed? I ask why they should not have been killed? Because Rahul Gandhi was supposed to deliver his speech? It does not work like this. The entire country today has seen that the priority of the Congress party is not national security and ending terrorism, but it is politics, vote bank, and their appeasement politics," Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha.

Talking about the killing of three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, Amit Shah said they were shot in the head.

"Amonth after the Pahalgam attack, we received information about the presence of terrorists. The Intelligence Bureau and Military Intelligence further verified their identities, and by July 22, the task of tracking their wireless sets was completed. Their exact, pinpointed location was identified,” Amit Shah told the Rajya Sabha.

"It’s a coincidence that during the encounter, all three were shot in the head,” he was quoted as saying by HT.