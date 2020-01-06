Amit Shah blames AAP, Congress for recent riots  

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused AAP and Congress of misleading the minorities of the country and held them responsible for the riots that broke out in the recent days.

''AAP and Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are misleading the minorities of the country. Nobody's citizenship will be revoked under CAA,'' Shah said.

Amit Shah said that CAA is an act to give citizenship.

Shah alleged that Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi was not giving sanction to prosecute the students who raised anti-India slogans.

''Students who raised anti-India slogans should be put behind the bars or not? But Kejriwal (Delhi CM) is not giving sanction to Police to prosecute them,'' he said.

He further said that AAP government in Delhi has caused the most harm to the poor of Delhi.

For his political interests, Kejriwal was not allowing Ayushman Bharat scheme to be implemented in the state, he said and added ''people have now seen through you Kejriwal ji, AAP was wiped out in MCD and Lok Sabha polls.''