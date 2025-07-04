Air India is being called out for its treatment of the families of AI-171 crash victims by the lawyer representing them, claiming the airline's “ethically outrageous” behaviour is a way to undercompensate them. Peter Neenan, an aviation lawyer, added that he is “angered and appalled” by the way Air India has been acting, The Guardian reported. Meanwhile, the airline called all these allegations “unsubstantiated and inaccurate” and said it takes such claims “incredibly seriously”. Neenan has in the past represented families in several large airline disasters, including the MH17 and MH370 crashes. He says the airline is potentially trying to save at least £100 million ($136 million), and "this is the real horror." Neenan, who is a partner at UK law firm Stewarts, has called for an investigation into the airline's behaviour. Notably, the flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, London, crashed seconds after taking off on June 12.

Neenan described the terrible conditions the families are being subjected to while being loaded with a ton of paperwork. He said that those coming to identify their loved ones’ remains are being put in a dark and crowded room where they are being told to fill out documentation and a complicated questionnaire asking for important financial information. They are not being given any warning or notice beforehand about the details they are being asked to enter. Neenan was told by some families that Air India officials came to their homes and asked why they had not yet completed the forms. Also Read: Air India crash: Sabotage not ruled out in AI 171 crash that killed 274, reveals MoS Aviation

Air India was not "compassionate", a family member says

According to international aviation laws, families of victims killed in a crash are only required to produce proof of identity and sign a receipt, and they would get immediate advance payments. However, Neenan claimed that Air India officials are telling families that if they don't fill all the documents, they won't get compensation. A person who had lost their mother in the crash said they were in a "crowded hot corridor with unsuitable chairs and desks," and felt pressure under extremely distressing circumstances. The person added that Air India was not "compassionate" and told "all families to seek legal advice before proceeding." Also Read: Just hours after deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, another Air India flight dropped 900 feet during takeoff

Air India refutes allegations, says the questionnaire is simple

Responding to the accusations, Air India said that it takes them seriously and that the “support and welfare of the families impacted by this tragic incident is our number one priority”. A spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Guardian that there was a questionnaire, but only to ensure the money went into the right hands. He said that they “sought to make the questionnaire as simple as possible to ensure compensation goes to the right person as swiftly and smoothly as possible”. The spokesperson added that there are "some formal processes that must be followed", and that "the first payments were made within days of the accident."

Lawyer claims Air India questionnaire is filled with legal nuances

The Guardian shared a copy of the document, which is four pages long. The details being asked for include names and details of family members of the passenger, along with legal documents to confirm the relationship. The occupation of the passenger killed in the accident, details of who will receive the compensation and self-attested PAN, Aadhar, Passport and Bank statement of the same person are the other requirements. Neenan says the questionnaire "demands legally significant information using terms which have a legal definition which is not being told to families." He added that the language might appear simple, but it has legal nuances. Air India can use the information against families in future, he alleged, adding that the details are being used to calculate the compensation.