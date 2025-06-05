Ahead of PM Modi's visit, NIA raids over 32 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in terror funding and OGW network cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at over 32 locations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The raids were in connection with the terror funding and OGW network active across both the Jammu as well as Kashmir divisions. According to the agency, cases related to terror conspiracy as well as terror conspiracy involving Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and cadres of various proscribed terrorist organisations operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The teams of NIA, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, raided multiple locations in south Kashmir, including Shopian's Reban, Nildoora, and Check e Cholend, Kulgam's Manzgam, Devsar, Sonigam, and Bugam, and areas in Pulwama. The raids were also carried out in the Northern parts of the Kashmir Valley in districts like Sopore and Kupwara.

The NIA has been investigating terrorist groups who plan to execute violent attacks in the region using sticky bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and small arms.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is visiting Jammu and Kashmir on June 6. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra. The PM will also inaugurate the Chenab bridge - the world’s highest railway arch bridge, along with the Anji bridge - India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge.

The Prime Minister will also be flagging off Vande Bharat Trains. The people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the people from the Valley, have been eagerly waiting for the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train. The Prime Minister will also be laying the foundation stone of the road widening project from Rafiabad to Kupwara on National Highway-701 and the construction of Shopian bypass road on NH-444 worth over Rs 1,952 crore.

The two flyover projects at Sangrama Junction on National Highway-1 in Srinagar and at Bemina Junction on National Highway-44 will be inaugurated as well.

This becomes significant as it is the first time since PM Modi will be visiting the Kashmir Valley following the brutal attack of April 22.