After UPSC results’ announcement, numerous fake accounts in toppers’ names surface on social media  

With the announcement of the final results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE), congratulatory messages begin to pour in. But alongside, a large number of fake accounts on social media like Twitter in the name of the toppers also crop up. These accounts are generally made within 24 hours of the announcement of the results. The scenario seems to have become common for the last few years. The much-awaited results this year were announced on Monday. In it, around 685 candidates passed the highly-competitive CSE 2021 with flying colours.

Have spent 8 years on this platform. Can say with surety that creation of fake accounts on the name of UPSC toppers is an old normal. 😂 — Harshil Mehta (@MehHarshil) September 26, 2021 ×

What is special about CSE 2021 is that the top three positions have been secured by women. Shruti Sharma from Delhi has bagged the top spot, Ankita Agarwal from West Bengal secured second spot and the third has been claimed by Gamini Singla of Punjab. It has happened for the first time in seven years.

On this, IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay had posted on Twitter in 2020, “When real UPSC toppers will come to create accounts on social media, they will not find any username.”

Soon after Shruti Sharma topped UPSC, People started creating fake accounts in her name. Beware! 👇🏽 https://t.co/X4vZ9jNRdv — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 30, 2022 ×

On Tuesday, an account of a person named Shruti Sharma, which resembles this year’s topper, shared a post on Twitter from handle @ShrutiSharmaUP that “There are a lot of fake accounts being made on my name on Twitter and many times these fake accounts are able to gain a lot of followers #UPSC”.

There are lot of fake accounts being made on my name on Twitter and many times these fake accounts are able to gain a lot of followers #UPSC — Shruti Sharma (@ShrutiSharmaUP) May 31, 2022 ×

