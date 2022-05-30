UPSC CSE 2021 Results: Women secure top three ranks, 685 qualify civil services exam

The final results of the Indian Civil Services Examination 2021 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Shruti Sharma took first place in the exam, with Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla coming in second and third, respectively. According to an official press release, a total of 685 individuals have been suggested for appointment.

This year's top three spots were all achieved by female candidates. Shruti is a graduate of St Stephens College and Jawaharlal Nehru University, and she has been studying at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy for the UPSC Civil Services exam.

The preliminary test for the UPSC CSE was held on October 10, 2021, and the results were declared on October 29. The main exam was held from January 7 to 16, 2022, with the results announced on March 17, 2022. The final round of the examination, which began on April 5 and ended on May 26, was the interview.

UPSC Civil Service final results 2021: See who made it to the top this year







