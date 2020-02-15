After Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP to reach out to masses to publicise 'pro-people Budget'

Facing criticism over the economic slowdown, Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda has directed party leaders to reach out to experts and masses to create awareness on the Union Budget's pro-people policies announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

BJP has directed all States to conduct State-level workshops to 'discuss and publicise' the Union Budget 2020.

Also read: Budget 2020 key highlights

These workshops at the State level are to be organised between February 16 to February 23 at all State headquarters to create awareness regarding the people-friendly policies of the Modi government.

The Opposition has been reacting sharply to the Budget stating that it does not address problems of unemployment and slow growth.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has also directed that speakers from the finance domain be invited to the workshops besides ensuring participation of business and professional organisations.

Directions have been sent out to organise press conferences after the workshops in which one speaker from the Centre and one from the State will participate.

The party has designated national general secretaries Ram Madhav and P Murlidhar Rao as coordinators of these workshops.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Parliament under the visionary and most popular leader of the world Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister concluded that new reforms will help to accelerate the economy, financially empower every citizen and strengthen foundation of the economy in this decade," reads the communique sent out to the States.

The party has also decided to organise intellectual meets on the Budget at the district level as well.

Social media office-bearers have been asked to participate and widely publicise the Budget provisions.