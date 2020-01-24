Nepal invites PM Narendra Modi for Sagarmatha dialogue

Nepal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the first Sagarmatha Sambaad forum to be held here in April to deliberate on the most prominent issues of global, regional and national significance, Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said on Friday.

The first edition of the ‘Sagarmatha Sambaad’ is scheduled to be held from April 2 to 4 on the theme “Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity,” he told a group of visiting Indian reporters.

“We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are awaiting the confirmation,” Gyawali said.

He said leaders of all SAARC countries, including Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, have been invited and Nepal would be happy to host all the regional leaders so that they can have discussions amongst themselves on the challenges facing the region.

The Sambaad (dialogue) is named after the world’s tallest mountain Sagarmatha (Mt. Everest) which is also a symbol of friendship, Gyawali said.