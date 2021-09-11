After 2+2 dialogue, Australian ministers call on Indian PM Modi

After holding the inaugural India-Australia two-plus-two dialogue, Aussie Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, said India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA spokesperson said, our leaders’ guidance and commitment to the India-Australia relations has lent significant momentum to our ties.

Call on PM @narendramodi by Australian FM @MarisePayne and Defence Minister @PeterDutton_MP.



Our Leaders’ guidance and commitment to the 🇮🇳 🇦🇺 relations has lent significant momentum to our ties. pic.twitter.com/NAeXWHacB4 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 11, 2021 ×

“Call on PM @narendramodi by Australian FM @MarisePayne and Defence Minister @PeterDutton_MP. Our leaders’ guidance and commitment to the India-Australia relations has lent significant momentum to our ties,” said Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, MEA, India.

Watch: India-Australia 2+2 dialogue underway, focus on expanding strategic ties

At the dialogue, the foreign and defence ministers of the two countries vowed to work towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. The region has been witnessing increasing Chinese assertiveness.

As the dialogue coincided with the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks, both sides strongly called for combating terrorism without any compromise.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajath Singh held extensive talks with their Australian counterparts.

Also Read: India and Australia share an important partnership, says Rajnath Singh

The two countries also held a detailed discussion on the situation in the war-torn country. On Saturday, India and Australia asserted that Afghanistan must not allow its soil to be used in any manner for terrorism and it should never again become a safe haven for "breeding and training" of terrorists.

In the talks, the leaders of both sides also deliberated on the situation in the Indo-Pacific, South China Sea, ways to further deepen bilateral defence and trade cooperation and to effectively deal with the challenges of coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)