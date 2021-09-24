Adobe CEO meets Indian PM to discuss ideas for 'Digital India'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen on his trip to the United States ahead of his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Narayen pushed ideas to promote 'Digital India' through bringing in more ways of pushing smart education for every child in India.

"We also spoke about what Adobe can do more in India. People of India have always been an asset," Narayen said.

Also read | Indian PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Australia's Scott Morrison, who calls meeting 'outstanding, great'

Assuring that the tech company will keep working to promote right to education especially in these tough times of coronavirus pandemic.

The Adobe CEO has also lent more support to Indian start-ups to promote digital ed-tech. "I sat down with him to discuss interesting ideas relating to ed-tech, supporting Indian start-ups and boosting innovation," Modi tweeted.

Mr. Shantanu Narayen of @Adobe is a great friend of India’s. I sat down with him to discuss interesting ideas relating to ed-tech, supporting Indian start-ups and boosting innovation. Shantanu expressed keenness to take the joys of video and animation to every child in India. pic.twitter.com/MijntOHiRZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2021 ×

WATCH |

Narayen will also be concentrating on bringing in more awareness and tools for video and animation for children in India.

"Shantanu expressed keenness to take the joys of video and animation to every child in India," Modi tweeted.

Other than Narayen, Modi also had one-on-one meeting with Cristiano E Amon, the President and CEO of semiconductor maker Qualcomm, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone.

Modi also met with Australian PM Scott Morrison in a first bilateral meeting since the Covid pandemic.