Aditya L1 launch live streaming: Here's how to watch ISRO's first solar mission launch on TV & online

Aditya L1 Live Streaming: The countdown for India's first solar mission Aditya L1 begins today. After the historic landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's south pole, the country and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) both have high expectations from the Aditya L1 mission. The ISRO is all set to launch Aditya L1 (PSLV-C57) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Arunachal Pradesh on Sept 2 at 11:50 am IST.

🚀PSLV-C57/🛰️Aditya-L1 Mission:



The launch of Aditya-L1,

the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun ☀️, is scheduled for

🗓️September 2, 2023, at

🕛11:50 Hrs. IST from Sriharikota.



Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at…

The solar mission is named Aditya L1 after the Sun's core. The mission aims to provide unprecedented insights into the Sun's behaviour by placing itself in a halo orbit around the Lagrange Point (L1) of the Sun-Earth System. It aims to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and corona along with the outermost layers of the Sun. identify the sequence of processes that lead to solar eruptive events. Another objective is to observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun.

The total cost of the Aditya L1 is Rs 378 crore ($44.7 million).

Recently, the ISRO Chief S Somanath speaking to the media said, " “We are just getting ready for the launch. The rocket and satellite are ready, we have completed the rehearsal for the launch. Tomorrow we have to start the countdown for the launch, the day after tomorrow."

Aditya L1 Launch Live Streaming Details:

When and where will the Aditya L1 mission launched?

The Aditya L1 will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in riharikota, Arunachal Pradesh on Spet 2 at 11:50 am IST.

Citizens can watch the launch live from The Launch View Gallery at Sriharikota by registering at this URL: https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp

Though the registrations are closed now, people can also stream the launch live on ISRO's website and YouTube.

The launch will also be live televised by DD News.

