Chandrayaan-3 launch updates: India's lunar mission successfully launched, check expected landing date & time

Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Update: India's third lunar moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully launched on July 14 at 2:35 pm IST. The rocket launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh has reached the precise orbit and started its journey towards the moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aims to put the lander Vikram and a rover on the moon's South Pole.

The moon mission worth Rs 650 crore ($82 million) is expected to touch down the lunar surface on August 23 at 5:47 pm IST, the Times of India reported citing two anonymous sources. Click here to get all live updates: LIVE Chandrayaan-3 launch: India all set to take a giant leap in space exploration If the lander Vikram successfully manages to soft-land on the moon, then India will be the fourth country to achieve the feat after the US, China and Russia. Here's everything you need to know about Chandrayaan-3 launch: Launch Date: July 14, 2023

Time: 2:30 pm IST

Place: Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh

Expected Landing Date: August 23, 2023

Expected Landing Time: 5:47 pm IST

To demonstrate "rover operations" on the lunar surface.

The final objective is to conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the moon. Chandrayaan-3 specifics: The largest and heaviest LVM3 rocket, called "fatboy" by ISRO launched Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into a Geo Transfer Orbit. The mission is a successor to Chandrayaan-2. However, unlike its predecessors, the Chandrayaan-3 has a composite of three modules- Propulsion, lander and rover.

The spacecraft weighed 3,900 kg, out of which propulsion weighs 2,148 kg, while the lander including the rover weigh 1,752 kg. Click to read more about the Chandrayaan-3 vehicle

Learning lessons from the soft land of 2019, the team has made several provisions to this mission, and ISRO has added a 'desi element' to it. Unlike Chandrayaan-2, a senior scientist said this time the landing will be tracked by ISRO's own team in Bengaluru. However, the spacecraft separation will be captured by stations in Bruei and Biak. How is Chandrayaan-3 different this time? After a failed attempt in 2019, the ISRO team has made several changes to the lander.

Vikram this time will have stronger legs enabling it to withstand landing at greater velocities.

Other changes include increasing the velocity tolerance level and adding new sensors to measure velocity and changes to the solar panels.

(With inputs from agencies)



